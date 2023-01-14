BSEB 10th Exam 2023 | Practicals from Jan 19, Theory from Feb 14

BSEB Bihar 10th 2023 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) is set to start from Thursday January 19, 2023 the Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary), as per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board.
The Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet also said the exams for Theory Papers will be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023.
“All schools should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 10 (Matric or Secondary) students from January 19 to 21, 2023”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.
The Bihar board had earlier released the admit card of all registered students, advising them to collect them from their schools.
Students should note that admit card (hall ticket) is the compulsory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for practical as well as theory exams.
Hence, the students who have not yet collected their 10th admit card should download and get it printed well in advance.
As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Annual Secondary Matric exam will be held in two shifts – morning 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and forenoon 01:45 pm to 05:00 pm.
The Bihar 10th 2023 board exam will commence with Mathematics paper from February 14. Second paper will be of Science (February 15, 2023).
It will be followed by Social Science (February 16), English (February 17), Mother Tongue - Hindu, Bangla, Urdu and others (February 20), Second Language - Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian and others, paper (February 21) and Elective Subject (February 22).
The Bihar board is ahead of all state boards in conducting the annual exams. It is also the first to release board exam results.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 10th exam result on March 31. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 79.88 in the 10th exams held in 2022.
