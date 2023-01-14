BSEB 12th Exam 2023 | Practicals underway, Theory from Feb 01

BSEB Bihar 12th 2023 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) is set to start from Wednesday February 01, 2023 the Theory Paper Exams of Class 12 Intermediate (Higher Secondary), as per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board.
As per the Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet, Junior Colleges in the state have been told that Practical Exams should be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2023.
“All schools should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 12 (Intermediate or Higher Secondary) students from January 01 to 20, 2023”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.
The Bihar board had earlier released the 12th Inter admit card of all registered students, advising them to collect them from their schools.
Students should note that admit card (hall ticket) is the compulsory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for practical as well as theory exams.
Hence, the students who have not yet collected their XIIth admit card should download and get it printed well in advance.
As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Annual Secondary Inter exam 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams swill be held in two shifts – morning 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and forenoon 01:45 pm to 05:00 pm.
The Bihar 12th 2023 board exam will commence with Mathematics paper (Hindi for Arts and Vocational) from February 01. Second paper will be of Physics (English for Arts) (February 02, 2023).
It will be followed by Chemistry and Geography (February 03), English for Science stream and History for Arts students (February 04), Biology, Political Science and Business Studies (February 06), Hindi and Economics (February 07), and Urdu, Arabic and other optional/second language (February 11).
The Bihar board will meanwhile start conducting practical exams for 10th students from January 19, 2023. The Class 10 theory exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023.
The Bihar board is ahead of all state boards in conducting the annual exams. It is also the first to release board exam results.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 12th exam result on March 16. The board had declared 12th Inter result in 2022 in just 19 days after the exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.