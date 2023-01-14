Jamia Millia seeks permission to establish Overseas Centres, Medical College

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has sought the permission to establish a Medical College at its parent campus in Delhi and Overseas Centres especially in the countries where vast majority of Indians are residing.
These demands were made by Jamia Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar when she called on India's President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
President Droupadi Murmu is the Visitor of the premium university granted Central University status.
“In view of the great demand for JMI’s academic courses in countries where Indians in large numbers are residing like in the Middle-East, setting up of JMI offshore campuses in those countries is the need of the hour”, the Jamia Vice Chancellor said.
Jamia Millia Islamia’s desire to establish overseas centres comes at a time when the Central government is inviting foreign universities to India and the University Grants Commission (UGC) is actively working on this front.
The Vice Chancellor also requested the President of India to grant “Institute of Eminence” status to Jamia Millia Islamia and highlighted various achievements of the university to justify her demand.
"The JMI was granted A++ accreditation by NAAC in 2021 (for a period of 5 years) and it is amongst the top three universities of the country as per the NIRF, Ministry of Education, Govt of India. The university has also made significant improvements in coveted international rankings like QS, Times Higher Education (THE) etc”, President Murmu was apprised.
"More than a dozen research scholars of the university, particularly girls have been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) recently”, the President was informed.
The Jamia VC while briefing President Murmu about the excellent performance of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) for Civil Services aspirants said:
“The JMI has produced a large number of civil servants since its inception including this year’s IAS Exam topper Shruti Sharma.”
The Vice Chancellor also mentioned that faculty members of the Jamia are doing excellent research work and have been receiving accolades at national and international levels including the Visitors Award.
“Considering the excellent performance of Jamia Millia Islamia on various parameters ‘Institute of Eminence’ status can be granted to the university”, Prof Najma requested President Murmu.
Requesting President Murmu to help the Jamia as its Visitor in getting the approval to establish a medical college, Prof Najma said:
“The Jamia has already appealed to the government to grant approval for the medical college which is highly needed not only for the people living in South Delhi but will also be very useful for the people living in nearby cities in located Uttar Pradesh and Haryana."
The Vice Chancellor also sought the permission for setting up a Department of Modern Indian Languages, a Nursing College and a Faculty of Alternative Medicine at JMI.
Besides, the university wants to set-up a Department of Tribal Studies & Development and a hostel for tribal students and sought her help for the same, the President was informed.
