UPSC 2021 result out; Shruti, Ankita, Gamini are toppers

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of Civil Services exams held in January 2022 and Personal Interviews conducted in April/May 2022 today in Monday May 30.
A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts.
The UPSC conducted personal interviews of the Civil Services aspirants of the year 2021 from April 05 to May 25, 2022.
A total of 1,823 candidates who had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held on the above mentioned dates. Out of them 685 have been recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List.
Shruti Sharma has bagged the Rank 1 and all India topper whereas Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla respectively bagged the 2nd and 3rd rank.
"The result of 01 candidate has been kept withheld", the UPSC said while declaring the result on its official website upsc.gov.in.
In 2020, a total number of 761 candidates had cracked the UPSC Civil Services final examination. Out of the total 761 who had cleared the CSE 2020 exams, 545 were men and 216 were women.
Shubham Kumar was All India topper in whereas Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain were 2nd and 3rd rank holders in the 2020 examination.
