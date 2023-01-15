GATE 2023 Cancelled at 7 Overseas Centres - Read Notification

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has cancelled Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) exams at 07 overseas centres along with exams of certain papers on two days in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The overseas centres where GATE 2023 will not be held are Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Port Louis, Singapore and Thimphu, said IIT Kanpur.
IIT Kanpur said the exams at these centres have been cancelled due to operational issues.
The GATE 2023 conducting authority has also cancelled the exams in Dubai on February 5 and 12.
“In Dubai (UAE), the examination on 5th February (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and 12th February 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will NOT be conducted”, IIT Kanpur said.
The candidates who have registered for GATE 2023 at the above centres are given two options – either to withdraw or change the exam centres.
“You can withdraw your GATE 2023 candidature and get the full refund for application fees. Or you can select one of the cities available in India (See gate.iitk.ac.in)”, it said.
The candidates opting to change the exam centre will have to pay per paper fees as mentioned on the website.
According to the exam schedule earlier released by IIT Kanpur, GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur had released on January 09, 2023 the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
The candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so by following the steps given here.
GATE 2023 will be conducted in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.