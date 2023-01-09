GATE 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

GATE Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release Monday January 09, 2023 the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
"GATE Admit Card will be released on Monday January 09, 2023", IITK said in a single line message posted on GATE official website.
GATE 2023 Admit Card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 3, 2022. The IIT-K however said it will publish it on January 09, 2023.
"Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023", IIT Kanpur said.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitk.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2023 Admit Card Download".
3. Log in using application no and password..
4. Download the admit card (hall ticket) and take a printout
Candidates should note that IIT Kanpur has just confirmed the date to publish the GATE Admit Card. It has not said what time.
It will however release candidates' admit card any time by today evening.
According to the GATE schedule earlier released by IIT Kanpur, GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
IIT Kanpur started through its official website "gate.iitk.ac.in" from August 30, 2022 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
The last date of application was September 30, 2022. It was however extended till October 04, 2022.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2023 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). It will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.