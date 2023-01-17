Joshimath: Students appearing in 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can pick centres of their choice

Dehradun: Amid the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government has decided to allow the affected students appearing for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 to pick the examination centre of their choice.
Instruction in this regard has been given to the concerned officials, and the students will soon be asked for the exam centre of their choice.
After returning from Joshimath on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat chaired a department meeting at the Directorate General of Education and gave instructions to the concerned officials to provide exemption to the affected students living in relief camps to choose the examination centre of their choice for the ensuing board exams, to be held from March 17 to Apr 6.
"To make sure that the affected students do not face any problem in appearing for the board exams, it has been decided to provide them option to choose the examination centre in any city as per their convenience", the minister said.
For this, the officials of the district administration and the education department have been asked to prepare a list and provide the details of the affected students to the concerned board officials soon," he added.
Rawat also informed that most of the students in disaster affected areas are studying in schools under Uttarakhand board and CBSE board.
In this regard, the regional officer of the CBSE and the secretary of the Uttarakhand board have been directed to allot examination centres to the affected students as per their convenience.
The CBSE Class XIIth exam 2023 will begin on February 15 and continue till April 05, 2023. CBSE Class Xth exam will also begin on February 15, 2023 but end on March 21, 2023.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand 10th board exams (UK board exams) will be conducted from March 17 to April 6, 2023. UK board 12th exam this year will be held from March 28 to April 19, 2023, according to UK Board Datesheet 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.