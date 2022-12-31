CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023 published, Check PDF here

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2023 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the date sheet and time table of Class XII (also known as Class 12th) Arts, Science and Commerce exam 2023 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
According to the CBSE Class XIIth (CBSE 12th) Date Sheet 2023 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 12th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till April 05, 2023.
The exam of CBSE 12th core subjects will start from February 24, 2023.
All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.
The CBSE Class XII 2023 board examination of core subjects begins on February 24 with English Elective and English Core and ends on April 05, 2023 with Psychology paper.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 11, 2023. Class 12 Chemistry paper will be held on February 28, Physics paper 2023 will be held on March 06 and Biology paper will be held on March 16, 2023, according to the CBSE 12th datesheet.
Political Science paper will be held on March 20, Arabic, French and other international languages exam will be held on March 10, Informatics Practices and Computer Science papers will be held on March 23, 2023.
Along with 12th board exam time table, the CBSE has also released Class 10th Date sheet. CBSE Class Xth exam will also begin on February 15, 2023 but end on March 21, 2023.
More than 2 million students are likely to appear for CBSE Class X 2023 exam. An estimated 1.2 million students will appear for Class XII Higher Secondary exams.
CBSE Class 12 2023 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had earlier released the ISC 12th Time Table according to which the exam will begin on Feb 13, 2023 and end on March 31, 2023.
