CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 published, Check PDF here

CBSE Class 10th Exam 2023 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the date sheet and time table of Class X (also known as Class 10th) exam 2023 on its website cbse.nic.in.
According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2023 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till March 21, 2023.
The exam of CBSE 10th core subjects will start from February 27, 2023.
All papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 01:30 pm. Some papers will end at 12:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 10:00 am and question papers at 10:15 am, the CBSE said.
The CBSE Class X 2023 board examination of core subjects begins on February 27 with English Comm (101) and English LNG & LIT (184) and ends on March 21, 2023 with Mathematics standard and basic papers.
The all important Science paper will be held on March 04 2023. Class 10 General Science paper 2023 will be held on March 15 and Hindi lanugage paper will be held on March 17, 2023.
Home Science paper will be held on March 06, Urdu and other regional language papers will be held on February 24, Arabic, French and other international languages exam will be held on February 20, Information Technology, Computer Application and Artificial Intelligence papers will be held on March 13, 2023.
Along with 10th board exam time table, the CBSE has also released Class 12th Date sheet. CBSE Class XIIth exam will also begin on February 15, 2023 and end on April 05, 2023.
More than 2 million students are likely to appear for CBSE Class X 2023 exam. An estimated 1.2 million students will appear for Class XII Higher Secondary exams.
CBSE Class 10 2023 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
The The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had earlier released the ICSE 10th Time Table according to which the exam will begin on Feb 27, 2023 and end on March 29, 2023.
