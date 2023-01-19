Days after Modi's Muslim outreach call, Hijab clad girls barred from UP college

Moradabad: Days after Prime Minister Modi asked his party leaders to observe restraint and reach-out to Muslims, some students of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were denied entry for wearing Burqa and Hijab.
The incident took place at the Hindu College, Moradabad.
The girls have alleged that they were not being allowed to enter the college premises and they are being compelled to remove their Burqa and Hijab at the gate.
A scuffle allegedly broke out between the students, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha workers, and the college professors who remained adamant about sticking to what they called "prescribed rules".
A video has gone viral on the social media.
Meanwhile, the college professor, Dr A.P. Singh, said that they have implemented a dress code for the students here and anybody who refuses to follow it, will be barred from entering the college campus.
Members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha submitted a memorandum to include the burqa and hijab in the dress code for college and allow the girls to attend their classes wearing it.
Last year, a major controversy began when some students of Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.
During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
The matter was then taken up to the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.
The Supreme Court on October 13, 2022, pronounced a split verdict in the case.
The latest incident of banning Muslim girl students from the Moradabad college for wearing Hijab and Burqa comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP's National Executive meeting asked the party leaders to reach out to Muslims to strengthen and expand the party base.
The Prime Minister also told the party leaders to meet Muslims keeping in mind that they will not vote them.
Commenting on PM Modi's call, Rehan, an activist said:
"The Prime Minister fails to realise that his party leaders and his affiliates have made life tough for Muslims, Christians, Dalits and people from weaker sections."
"The Prime Minister fails to realise that his party leaders and his affiliates have made life tough for Muslims, Christians, Dalits and people from weaker sections."
"On one said he called upon his party leaders to reach out to Muslims and on the other there are such incidents when girl students are barred from colleges merely for wearing hijab and burqa", he said.
"PM Modi's assertion that Muslims will not vote the BJP is also debatable. He should realise that Muslims are opposed to the BJP and Sangh agenda of harassing and intimidating Muslims, and even denying them their basic rights", he said.
"PM Modi's assertion that Muslims will not vote the BJP is also debatable. He should realise that Muslims are opposed to the BJP and Sangh agenda of harassing and intimidating Muslims, and even denying them their basic rights", he said.
"How can PM Modi expect Muslims to vote for a party whose leaders day in and day out work against them? PM Modi needs to change this double standard. And, if he does so there is no reason why Muslims will not vote for him", he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.