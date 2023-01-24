High drama at Delhi MCD as AAP members refuse to leave without Mayor election

New Delhi: After all the 250 newly-elected MCD councillors and 10 nominated members (Aldermen) completed their oath taking process on Tuesday, the House was adjourned until the next date for Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral election amid sloganeering.
AAP members later refused to leave the House till the Mayor is elected.
Speaking from the gallery, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that all the 135 councillors, along with 13 MLAs and 3 MPs, are sitting in the House, and Delhi should get a Mayor on Tuesday itself.
"BJP doesn't have the numbers, so why they have adjourned the House? All our councillors, MLAs and MPs are sitting here. If the BJP has the guts, let the election process be conducted smoothly," he said.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that video footages are there in the public domain which show that the AAP councillors, MLAs and MPs not reacting to BJP councillors.
"They were harassing our councillors, and now suddenly the House has been adjourned," Singh said.
"This is an insult to the verdict of two crore people of Delhi," he added.
"With a total of 135 AAP councillors, 13 MLAs and three MPS, we have 151 votes in the favour of an AAP Mayor. The BJP is clearly loosing the mayoral election and that's why they have adjourned the House," Singh said.
As the oath taking ceremony completed, the Presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, announced a short lunch break in the proceedings for making preparations for the election.
After the session resumed, Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal appealed that the presiding officer should not allow the nominated members to sit in the chamber during the mayoral election.
However, the BJP and AAP councillors started raising slogans against each other in the well leading to the adjournment of the House.
The Presiding officer said House proceedings cannot be conducted amid sloganeering.
The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the post of Mayor, while AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and BJP's Kamal Bagri will fight for the deputy mayor post.
