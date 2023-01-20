Law student who hand-shook and forced actress Aparna for a photo suspended

[Video grab]
Kochi: Ernakulam Law College student, who forced a hand-shake with actress Aparna Balamurali and a photo-op during her campus visit to promote her upcoming film, was suspended for a week on Friday.
Early this week, the second year student Vishnu, during a function organised at the College campus as part of promotion of film, 'Thankam' suddenly rushed to the stage, handed a flower to the National Award-winning actress who was sitting, shook hands before forcing her up and putting his hands on her shoulder for a photo.
Later, on the stage, an office-bearer said "sorry" at which the student bowed to her and again approached the actress for a handshake, but she refused.
A video of this incident shows Aparna trying to move away from the student.
After the video turned viral, the Ernakulam Law College Union apologised for the boy's behaviour but as the encore increased, it suspended him from the college for a week.
In an apology, the college union said it is "deeply sorry" for the incident which has hurt the actress, saying it is being viewed as a very "grave" issue.
The 27-year-old actress won the National award for her role in the Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru".
