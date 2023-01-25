Now in Hague, far-right Dutch politician desecrates Holy Quran

The Hague: Days after desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm, a far-right politician ripped pages of the Muslim Holy Book and burnt them right in the middle of a road in The Hague.
A video posted on social media showed Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the far-right group, Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West, tearing apart pages from the Holy Book believed to be word of Allah – the Almighty, that was revealed to Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him) some 1450 years ago.
Wagensveld was arrested on two previous occasions because of his anti-Muslim activities. He however claimed in the video that he received permission from the city of The Hague for the vile and provocative act.
The incident comes after Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist, Rasmus Paludan, burned the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, for which he also claimed to have been given the permission of local authorities.
The latest incident of desecration was instigated despite a strong protest by the Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain and OIC.
Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara to protest against "the vile act" of a far-right Dutch politician to tear pages out of the Quran.
The ministry summoned Joep Wijnands to protest the "heinous and despicable act and demanded that the Netherlands allow no such provocative acts", Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack by an anti-Islamic person in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 22, to target our holy book, the Holy Quran," the ministry said.
"This despicable act ... is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it added.
Turkey expected the Dutch authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrator of the incident and to implement concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, according to the ministry.
Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced on Tuesday tearing up a copy of the Holy Qur’an in The Hague.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the extremist move is a provocative step to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.
The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s firm position on spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting the causes of hatred and extremism.
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf while condemning the latest incident of Quran desecration in The Hague, said:
"This unacceptable act would inflame and provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world."
Meanwhile, the Secretary General affirmed the GCC's firm position on the importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence as well as rejecting hatred and extremism.
At the same time, he also urged the international community to assume responsibility to stop such acts.
Meanwhile, a July 2022 video of two women ramming into the SUV of a Norwegian anti-Islam group leader involved in desecration of Quran has resurfaced on social media.
One of the two women behind a grey Mercedes B-Class is seen ramming Lars Thorsen's military-style jeep, sending it spinning off the road and on to its roof.
Thorsen is the leader of provocateur group Stop the Islamisation of Norway (SIAN). He and other extremists were involved in burning a copy of the Quran in Mortensrud, a suburb of Oslo with a large Muslim community in July last.
According to reports, a local resident approached them to stop it. Thorsen's followers however pushed him back.
An angry crowd gathered, including a woman who grabbed the charred book before getting into a grey Mercedes.
Thorsen’s SUV, painted in camouflage livery, then left the scene. But moments later he was overtaken by a Mercedes, which first hit him lightly and eventually rammed him at high speed, flipping the vehicle over.
