'LPDDR5T': SK Hynix unpacks faster version of LPDDR5X RAM

Seoul: South Korean hardware giant SK Hynix has introduced LPDDR5T, billed as the “world’s fastest mobile DRAM" built upon 1Anm and HKMG (High-K Metal Gate) processes.
LPDDR5T is not a new generation of DDR RAM but is an enhanced version of LPDDR5X introduced by Samsung in November 2021.
The RAM, Low Power Double Data Rate 5X, was later developed by other chip makers including Hynix.
SK Hynix is the world's second-largest memory chipmaker after Samsung Electronics and the world's third-largest semiconductor company.
Samsung had delivered the industry's first 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM in 2018, and launched the first 16Gb LPDDR5X DRAM in 2021.
According to Hynix, LPDDR5T is 13% faster than LPDDR5X RAM currently found in premium devices.
The “T” in LPDDR5T stands for “Turbo". The new RAM has a speed of 9.6Gbps, allowing it to process 77GB of data in one second, Hynix said.
This is the first use of HKMG for DRAM chips, which was introduced by SK Hynix last year with its 5X chips.
SK Hynix has already provided samples of its new LPDDR5T low power RAM to partners in the form of 16Gb multi-chip packages, which combine multiple LPDDR5T chips.
The company plans to begin mass-producing its faster RAM in the latter half of this year. The RAM will primarily be used in smartphones but also has potential applications in AI and AR/VR technology.
SK Hynix has currently planned LPDDR5T as an interim memory technology to cover the gap between LPDDR5X and the future development of LPDDR6, offering what amounts to a half-step up in memory bandwidth for customers who would like something faster than what contemporary LPDDR5X memory is capable of.
