All-around condemnations as Israeli raids leave 10 Palestinians dead

Occupied Jerusalem/Ramallah/Cairo: Tensions soared in the Middle East after 10 Palestinians were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in recent days by the Israeli occupying forces (IOF).
Nine Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp after Israeli occupying forces raided the area. The other Palestinian, a 22-year-old man, was shot by Israeli forces in the town of al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, Palestinian Ministry of Health said.
Among the dead in Jenin are an elderly woman, according to Palestinian officials. She was identified as Magda Obaid by the Jenin hospital authorities.
The Palestinians have described the Jenin raids which has also left at least 20 others wounded with live ammunition, as a “massacre”.
The death toll could go up as four of the injured are in critical condition.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned in the "strongest terms" the latest Israeli raids on Jenin city and Jenin refugee camp.
Aboul Gheit follows the development in the occupied territories with great concern and calls for the international community to protect the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Arab League statement.
“The state of indifference encourages the occupying forces to commit more crimes under the leadership of a government with hardline plans”, Gheit said.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the raids on the Palestinian cities, which threaten the security in the West Bank, must stop immediately.
The ministry warned against the dangerous repercussions of such assaults on the security and stability of the occupied territories.
The Palestinian Authority has announced the end of security coordination with Israel in response to the killing of the Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin.
"In the light of the repeated aggression against our people and the undermining of signed agreements, we consider that security coordination with the Israeli occupation government no longer exists as of now," spokesman of the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a press statement Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Footage from Jenin Hospital showing parents carrying their sick children away from the front doors after Israeli forces shot teargas canisters towards the hospital, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/Q5DsZ9Goem
Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip, called for retaliation. Saleh al-Aaruri, deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, said in a statement that the reaction "will come soon to make Israel pay a price for what it did in the morning", Xinhua news agency reported.
In the wake of the "deadly raid", the Israeli army has reinforced its forces across the West Bank with one battalion, while the air force boosted its deployment of Iron Dome anti-rocket batteries in the south, according to several military statements.
In towns in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, the municipalities announced that cultural events have been cancelled for fear of retaliatory rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called for calm. He said in a statement that he was "deeply alarmed and saddened by the continuing cycle of violence", adding it was "crucial to prevent more loss of life and remain engaged with Israeli and Palestinian authorities to de-escalate tensions, restore calm and avoid further conflict".
Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that a US envoy as well as Qatari and Egyptian officials are attempting to prevent rocket fire from Gaza by militants with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an armed group, to stop further escalation in the region.
More than 170 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in 2022, and at least 29 have been killed in January this year, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry. According to a statement issued by the United Nations, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.
The tensions have been further aggravated since Israel's new right-wing government under Netanyahu was sworn in last month.
