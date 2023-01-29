Watch: Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das shot at by police officer on duty

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a police officer opened fire at Odisha Health Minister and a senior leader of the ruling BJD, Naba Kishore Das, in Jahrsuguda district Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda as Das was on the way to attend a function.
ASI Gopal Das, who was in his uniform, suddenly came near the minister's vehicle and opened fire at him with his service revolver, said Brajarajnagar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi.
Witnesses claim the minister was shot in his chest twice just as he stepped out of his vehicle. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.
This is extremely Shocking!Odisha's Health Minister has been SHOT Twice in the chest by Police ASI pic.twitter.com/L35qyXd6zV— The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) January 29, 2023
Videos from the shooting spot showed the minister bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.
The minister fell unconscious at the spot. In such critical condition, he was first admitted to a local hospital. Then, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar and is now under treatment at the Apollo Hospital.
A team of the best specialists in the state, drawn from Apollo Hospital, SCB Medical College, and Capital Hospital are attending to him, a Health Department official said.
Brajarajnagar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi said police ASI Gopal Das suddenly opened fire from his office revolver on the Minister.
The accused has been detained.
"Strong action will be taken against the ASI following an investigation", the police said.
"Further details on the case will be known after the probe", the SDPO said.
Strongly condemning the murderous attack on the Health Minister, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Crime Branch to investigate the case.
He visited the Apollo Hospital, where Das is admitted.
"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of the attack on Minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery," Patnaik said in a statement.
Senior officers of the Crime Branch have been asked to rush to the spot, he said.
Soon after receiving orders, ADG, Crime Branch, Arun Bothra left for Brajarajnagar along with his team to inquire into the incident, sources said.
Meanwhile, a forensic team visited the spot and started investigations.
