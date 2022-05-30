UPSC Civil Services 2021: Result of Muslims worst in a decade

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Performance of Muslim candidates in Civil Services 2021 exams is worst if compared with their results in the last 12 years.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared Civil Services 2021on Monday May 30, 2022 and recommended a total of 685 candidates for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts.
Of them only 21 are Muslims, and none figured in the list of top 100. The best performer among Muslims is Areeba Nomaan who has secured 109th rank.
The last time Muslims had performed poorly was in 2010 when 21 Muslims out of the total 875 had cracked the Civil Services Exam.The year 2010 however special as Dr Shah Faesal had bagged the Rank 1.
The UPSC conducted personal interviews of the Civil Services aspirants of the year 2021 from April 05 to May 25, 2022. A total of 68 Muslims had appeared for the Personal Interviews after cracking the Civil Services Main exaam 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final result of Civil Services exam based on CSE Main exam held in January 2022 and Personal Interviews conducted in April/May 2022.
Shruti Sharma has bagged the Rank 1 and emerged as all India topper whereas Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla respectively bagged the 2nd and 3rd rank.
"The result of 01 candidate has been kept withheld", the UPSC said while declaring the result on its official website upsc.gov.in.
In 2020, a total number of 761 candidates had cracked the UPSC Civil Services final examination. Out of the total 761 who had cleared the CSE 2020 exams, 545 were men and 216 were women.
Shubham Kumar was All India topper in whereas Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain were 2nd and 3rd rank holders in the 2020 examination.
1) Areeba Nomaan (Rank 109), 2) Mohd Suboor Khan (Rank 125), 3) Syed Mustafa Hashm (Rank 162), 4) Afnan Abdu Samed (Rank 274), 5) Arshad Muhammed (Rank 276), 6) Mohd Saquib Alam (Rank 279), 7) Asrar Ahmad Kichloo (Rank 287), 8) Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik (Rank 309), 9) Nazish Umar Ansari (Rank 344), 10) Faisal Khan (Rank 364), 11) Shumaila Choudhary (Rank 368) 12) Md Qamaruddin Khan (Rank 414), 13) Mohd Shabir (Rank 419), 14) Faisal Raza (Rank 441), 15) Masoom Raja Khan (Rank 457), 16) Ashif A (Rank 464), 17) Tahseen Banu Dawadi (Rank 483) 18) Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir (Rank 496), 19) Mohammed Siddiq Shariff (Rank 516), 20) Mohammed Shaukath Azeem (Rank 545) and 21) Anwar Hussain (Rank 600).
A check of last few years of results shows that a total of 31 Muslims cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.
In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.
The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.
In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.
In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.
Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.
Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level. In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.
