2 Hindus detained, 1 held after Temple vandalised in Dhule

It was initially believed that the temple was vandalised by people from the minority community. Read More

Saturday June 10, 2023 9:48 AM, ummid.com News Network

2 Hindus detained, 1 held after Temple vandalised in Dhule

[A huge mob shouting communal slogans gathered in the area on Wednesday demanding strict action against the perpetrators.]

Dhule: Maharashtra Police Thursday arrested one of the three Hindu suspects detained after a temple in Muglai area of Dhule was vandalised on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The report of the temple being vandalised and idol broken in North Maharashtra’s Dhule spread like a wild fire.

"No Communal Angle"

It was initially believed to be a handiwork of people from the minority community. And, hence a huge mob shouting communal slogans gathered in the area on Wednesday demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Consequently, Dhule SP Sanjay Barkund (IPS), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhule Kishor Kale, and DYSP Rushikesh Reddy (IPS) immediately rushed to the spot along with security personnel and took control of the situation.

After questioning, the police found that the priest had forgotten to lock the Ram Temple, located on Sakri Road, on Tuesday night. Taking advantage of the situation, the miscreants broke the idol and vandalised the temple.

Perpetrators identified in few hours

In the next few hours, the local police identified the perpetrators and detained three suspects identified as Dipak Murlidhar Pawar, Sagar Pundlik Pimple and Sachin Eknath Pagare.

One of them who was drunk and believed to be behind the incident was later arrested. The main accused is also believed to be involved in running a gambling racket near the temple.

“The youth was in an inebriated condition when he damaged the idol. His act was not aimed at creating a rift between communities in the locality,” said Dhule SP Sanjay Barkund.

"Bandh Call Revoked"

Meanwhile, some Hindu organisations had announced a bandh call on Friday against the desecration of the temple. They however cancelled their plan.

“They wanted to observe a bandh on Friday. They however reversed their decision", Barkund said.

"The damaged idol would be replaced with a new one soon,” added the SP stating that the district police is maintaining vigil to prevent any untoward incident in the district.

BG Shekhar, Inspector General of Police, Nashik Range also visited Dhule on Friday and met the district police officials.

 

