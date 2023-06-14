DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma 2023: Registration Starts, Apply Here

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2023-24: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2023-2024 has started through DTE Maharashtra official website phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2023 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration has started on Monday June 12, 2023.
The last date of application, online registration and document verification is July 03, 2023.
According to the PHD 23 Admission Schedule, DTE Maharashtra will publish Provisional Merit List on July 05, 2023. Grievances if any will be accepted from July 6 to 9, 2023, and the PHD23 Final Merit List will be published on July 11, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has started from this year online verification of documents. To use this facility, candidates are required to select "e-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the registration form.
"Such candidate shall fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere. Such candidate need not have to visit to FC for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/Her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the FC through e-Scrutiny Mode", DTE Maharashtra said.
Students who do not want to use online verification facility need to visit the FC to verify their documents.
Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 12 to July 03, 2023
Display of PHD 23 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 05, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 06 to 09, 2023
Display of PHD23 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2023
PHD23 CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD23 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Candidates should note that online registration for admission in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT 2023) and Surface Coating (SCT) has also started from June 12, 2023.
