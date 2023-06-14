Nationwide outrage as ED arrests TN Power Minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi/Chennai: India on Wednesday witnessed a nationwide outrage following the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Senthil Balaji, considered second most powerful man in the state after CM Stalin, was arrested by ED after 18 hours of interrogation in an alleged money laundering case.
Senthil Balaji's arrest came three days after Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu.
According to the reports, there was a suddent disruption in electricity supply in and around the Chennai Airport soon after Amit Shah landed in the City on June 11, 2023.
Two days later on June 13, ED raided Tamil Nadu CM Secretariat and office of Senthil Balaji. A day later he was taken into custody.
Senthil Balaji, according to sources, fell unconscious after his arrest and is currently admitted at a hospital in Omarandur Estate, Chennai.
The 18-hour long marathon interrogation took place at the Minister's official residence here on Tuesday, amid simultaneous raids at his home and office.
Although the central probe agency is yet to issue an official release stating the reason of Balaji's arrest, it is believed that it was in connection with a money laundering case related to a job racket when he was Minister in the former AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during 2011-15.
Addressing the media here, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin said that the ruling party cannot be cowed down by the intimidation tactics of the Central government.
Udayanidhi and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Balaji at the hospital. Soon later Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also visited the hospital and enquired about his cabinet colleague's health condition
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Balaji by the ED, terming the action as part of vendetta politics against those who oppose it.
"This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves", Kharge said.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said that the arrest of state Power and Excise Minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji was "politically motivated.".
The Congress party and those who believe in democracy strongly condemn the arrest, Alagiri said.
Talking to media persons, Alagiri said:
"It must not be construed merely as an action against Stalin or DMK. It is a politically motivated arrest and the BJP is trying to destabilise the elected DMK government. It is because Stalin strongly resists the ideology of the BJP."
He also said that the protection available to a BJP MP in New Delhi was not available for a minister in Tamil Nadu.
Condemning Balaji's arrest, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi(VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the BJP was "using intimidation tactics".
He, however said:
"There is no disagreement that the Supreme Court has issued some directions to the ED in connetion with the alleged money laundering. But he has been arrested to exert pressure on the Chief Minister who has been continuously opposing the BJP and its ideology. "
Thol Thirumavalavan also said that the VCK strongly condemns the arrest of Senthil Balaji.
State Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said that there were "symptoms" that Balaji has been "tortured".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister, V. Senthil Balaji, and termed the action as 'political vendetta'.
"We strongly condemn the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister, V Senthil Balaji, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The manner in which Balaji was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED."
"Our country is still grieving a devastating railway accident, demanding accountability. Amidst issues such as unemployment, inflation, and alarming data breaches from Co-Win jeopardizing our citizens' privacy and security, it is disconcerting that the government's priorities are misplaced."
"Our country is still grieving a devastating railway accident, demanding accountability. Amidst issues such as unemployment, inflation, and alarming data breaches from Co-Win jeopardizing our citizens' privacy and security, it is disconcerting that the government's priorities are misplaced."
The AAP further stated that the "arrest was a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, undermining the very foundations of our democracy, which thrives on the principles of justice, fairness, and the right to dissent".
It said:
"The use of false allegations and politically motivated arrests undermines the democratic fabric of our nation and erodes public trust in the impartiality of law enforcement agencies."
AAP further stated:
"Such actions weaken the very foundation of our democratic institutions and jeopardize India's image internationally. It is essential to protect the integrity of our democratic processes and institutions and ensure that the rule of law prevails over political expediency."
"We stand in solidarity with Mr. Balaji and all those opposition leaders who have been victims of the BJP's undemocratic targeting. The Aam Aadmi Party remains committed to upholding the values that define us as a democratic nation and will continue to monitor the situation closely," it added.
