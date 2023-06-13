NEET UG 2023 Result Declared - Full List of Toppers

NEET UG 2023 Toppers: Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun ChakravarthiI of Andhra Pradesh scored a perfect 720/720 marks and emerged as Joint Topper of NEET UG 2023 the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website ntaresults.nic.in Tuesday.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on its official website neet.nta.nic.in today i.e. Tuesday June 13, 2023 the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS.
According to the NTA, Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun ChakravarthiI of Andhra Pradesh scored a perfect 720/720 marks and emerged as Joint Topper of NEET UG 2023. Following is the list of Top 10 Toppers of NEET UG 2023.
1. Prabanjan J (720 Marks)
2. Bora Varun Chakravarth (720 Marks)
3. Kaustav Bauri (716 Marks)
4. Pranjal Aggarwal
5. Dhruv Advan
6. Surya Siddharth N
7. Shriniketh Ravi
8. Swayam Shakti Tripathy
9. Varun S (715 Marks)
10. Parth Khandelwal
Rank 11: Ashika Aggarwal
Rank 12: Sayan Pradhan
Rank 13: Harshit Bansal
Rank 14: Shashank Kumar
Rank 15: Kanchani Geyanth Raghu Ram Reddy
Rank 16: Shubhamm Bansal
Rank 17: Bhaskar Kumar
Rank 18: Dev Bhatia
Rank 19: Arnab Pati
Rank 20: Shashank Sinha
A total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (139,961) followed by Maharashtra (131,008).
Students can check their NEET UG scorecard 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
This time, the cut-off marks have increased as compared to the last two years. In the case of General candidates NEET cut off has increased from 138 in 2021, 117 in 2022 to 137 in 2023, and for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, the cut off has increased from 108 in 2021, 93 in 2022 to 107 in 2023.
The other highlight of NEET UG is that the number of candidates who appeared increased by 15.5% as compared to 2022 whereas the number of candidates who qualified increased by 48.5%.
NEET UG 2023 was held on May 07, 2023 when more than 20 lakh students from India and abroad appeared for the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other courses.
The NTA had released on June 07, 2023 NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key. Last date to challenge the NEET Answer Key was June 12, 2023.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
After the release of NEET UG result, medical counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses is conducted - centerally by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and different states.
Candidates should note that MBBS, BDS, BUMS medical admission counselling 2023 will start soon after the declaration of NEET result today. NEET UG Counselling will be done at centre level by Medical Council of India, and at state level by respective states.
Separate notification will be issued by MCI and state level admission authorities. The counselling will be done online through dedicated websites launched by MCI and different states.
Detailed counselling schedule will be published by MCI and respective education board on their official websites.
Rajasthan girl Tanishka had bagged the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022),
NEET UG 2021 reesult was declared on November 01. Three students - Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair have bagged 720 out of the total 720 marks in NEET UG 2021 and secured AIR 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 ranks.
A number of Muslim students were also among the NEET toppers in 2021.
In 2020, a total of 06 Muslim students had found their place in the list of NEET toppers. Among them was Shoyeb Aftab from Assam who had secured AIR 1 in 2020. Aftab is currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi.
