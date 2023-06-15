Eid al Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Sunday June 18

Eid al-Adha Moon 2023: Officials and observatories in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab states will site the new moon of Dhul Hijjah – that marks the beginning of Eid al Aldha and confirms the date and time of Hajj 2023, on Sunday 29th of Dhul Qadah 1444 AH corresponding to June 18, 2023.
A general appeal to masses will be officially issued, asking them to spot the New Moon, Crescent, of the Holy Month of Dhul Hijjah and report to the Saudi Royal Court, and Moon Sighting Committees and Religious Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states.
The Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Sunday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Maghreb Prayers on the same day.
Similarly, Moon Sighting Committee and officials of Religious Affairs Ministries in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab nations will sit after the Sun set Sunday and confirm, if any, the Eid al Adha 2023 Moon.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Eid al Adha 2023 celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Wednesday June 28, 2023 and Youm e Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj, will be observed on Tuesday June 27, 2023 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Sunday June 18, 2023.
If the new moon is NOT spotted in the Kingdom on Sunday June 18, 2023 then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be on Tuesday June 20, 2023 and Eid al Adha 2023 celebrations will commence on Thursday June 29, 2023 and Youm e Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj, will be observed a day before Eid al Adha on Wednesday June 28, 2023.
Eid al Adha, also spelled as Eid uz Zuha or Eid ul Adha, is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
This is as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and mercy of Allah be upon him).
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, Jordan, and also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Adha in these countries is normally celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid al Adha Moon on Monday June 19, 2023.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on Wednesday June 28, 2023 or Thursday June 29, 2023.
The final decision will be taken on Sunday June 18, 2023 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays.
Eid al Adha and Hajj is celebrated annually to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their beloved son Prophet Ismael (May peace be upon all of them).
