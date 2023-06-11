logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Science & Technology

Google Vertex AI now available to everyone

Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now generally available. Read More

Sunday June 11, 2023 10:09 AM, IANS

Google Vertex AI now available to everyone

San Francisco: Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now generally available.

This provides Google Cloud customers access to the company's latest platform capabilities for building and powering custom generative AI applications.

"With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment," the company said in a blogpost.

Model Garden allows users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners, with over 60 models available and more to come.

What More Vertex AI Offers?

Also, Vertex AI offers a full ecosystem of tools to help builders tune, deploy, and govern models in production.

"We're also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview," it added.

The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News
 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
Logo