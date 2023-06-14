logo

 

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission of India seeks fresh suggestions

Wednesday June 14, 2023 10:50 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

New Delhi: The 22nd Law Commission of India on Wednesday sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Law Commission Notice

A public notice, issued by the Law Commission on Wednesday, reads:

"With regard to reference dated June 17, 2016, sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the subject matter of UCC."

Views and suggestions are to be submitted within 30 days from the date of notice via email or an online link provided in the notice.

Personal Hearing

The notice further states that the concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions to the Member Secretary, Law Commission of India in the form of consultation, discussion, working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the UCC.

"... commission may call upon any individual or organisation for a personal hearing or discussion," it adds.

The notice states that initially, the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on UCC and asked for the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire.

"...bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the notice adds.

Direct Link and Email Address

Suggestions can be made and concerns raised via E-mail address: membersecretary-lci@gov.in OR using Online Link:

Direct Link to Law Commission: legalaffairs.gov.in.

The concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions in the form of consultation/ discussion/ working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code to: The Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi – 110 003.

 

