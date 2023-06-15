Darul Uloom Deoband bars students from attending Private Classes

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Education Department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order, prohibiting students from attending Private Coaching Classes while studying in the Islamic seminary.
The order comes after reports that many students skip regular classes to attend private coaching centres outside to learn English, Computers and other subjects.
The order, issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari, the in-charge of the department, emphasizes strict adherence and warns of expulsion for non-compliance.
"Any student found violating this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences," the order stated.
The order also banned students from using multimedia android smartphones while their stay in Darul Uloom.
Maulana Arshad Madani, Sadarul Mudarrasin, while endorsing the order said the Darul Uloom already has in-campus classed for English, Computers and other modern subjects.
"Students should attend these in-campus classes instead of enrolling in external or private classes" Madani said.
For the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), however, the Darul Uloom order is unlawful and misleading notices.
It has therefore asked the District Magistrate of Saharanpur to take action against the education department of Darul Uloom Deoband.
“Your attention is once again drawn to such kind of unlawful and misleading notices being issued by Darul Uloom wherein rights of children are blatantly disregarded… Commission would like to reiterate that publishing such statements justifies the idea of punishment or abuse towards children and may prove harmful for them,” Kanoongo said in the letter.
“You are requested to take immediate action in the matter, issue order for withdrawal of this notice and ensure that it is withdrawn at the earliest,” the NCPCR chief said.
The Commission said that the recent notice threatens the students of severe consequences which is violation of Section 17 of RTE Act, 2009 which prohibits physical punishment or mental harassment to any child.
