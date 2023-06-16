Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 student set on fire by classmates

[Representation]
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): A Class 10 student was burnt alive allegedly by his classmates, who poured petrol on him and set him afire Friday morning.
The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.
The victim, identified as Uppala Amarnath, was on his way to Tuition Classes around 07:00 am Friday when he was attacked by his classmate Venkateshwar Reddy and others.
As Amaranth was set on fire, he screamed for help, alerting the locals, who immediately doused the fire and rushed him to a hospital with serious burn injuries.
He however succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead, the police said.
In his statement to the police, Amarnath named Venkateshwar Reddy and two others as his attackers.
“A 15-year-old boy was found with burns in the fields of Uppalavaripalem. He died while being shifted to the hospital. The deceased, identified as Amarnath (15), was on his way to tuition when the incident took place.", the police said.
"The victim in his statement has named three suspects who have been detained. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for an autopsy,” the police said.
"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway", the police said.
