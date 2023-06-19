Eid al Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh Monday

Eid al Adha Moon 2023 India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Live Update: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees or Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan and and Religious Affairs Ministry Bangladesh have appealed Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka and other parts of the countries to sight the new moon today i.e. Monday 29th of Dhulka'edah 1444 AH corresponding to June 19, 2024 to confirm the first day of Eid al Adha 1444 H.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and around) is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of the Islamic Calendar.
Moon Sighting Committees in the three countries will meet today after Maghreb prayers. Official announcement will then be made by Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee.
Eid al Adha will be celebrated in India and Bangaldesh on Thursday June 29, 2023 if the new moon is sighted today. Else, the festival will be pushed to the next day i.e. Friday June 30, 2023.
Similarly, a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee Bangladesh will be held at the Islamic Foundation office at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka. The meeting will be chaired by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will also meet today (Monday) to sight the Zil Hajj moon. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pakistan in a statement said the committee would meet under the chairmanship of its chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states will celebrate Eid al Adha on Wednesday June 28, 2023. This was confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court on Sunday. The announcement was made after Eid al Adha Moon was spotted in many parts of the Kingdom.
While confirming Wednesday June 28, 2023 as the first day of Eid al Adha in the Kingdon, Saudi Arabia also said Day of Arafat (Youm ul Hajj) will be on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) announced that Eid al Adha in Australia will be celebrated on Wednesday June 28, 2023.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand, Russia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on Wednesday June 28, 2023 or Thursday June 29, 2023.
Muslims in Indonesia, Malayasia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Brunei said Eid Al Adha 1444 H in these countries will be celebrated on Thursday June 29, 2023.
