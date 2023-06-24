Maharashtra Engineering Admission FE 2023 Starts - Direct Link to Apply

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) Admission 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website fe2023.mahacet.org the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech course for the year 2023-24.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2023) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from today i.e. Saturday June 24, 2023.
The last date of application is July 03, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2023 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2023 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2023 IDs.
5. Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year Undergraduate (UG) course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 03, 2023.
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: Will be announced later.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Will be announced later.
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: Will be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: Will be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : Will be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be announced later.
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2023) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
