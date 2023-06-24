Viral Video: Pak Cricketer Rizwan spotted cleaning Mataf area of Haram

Makkah: It seems Pakistani wicket-keeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan is always in search of opportunities to keep him in media glare.
The latest such case is a viral video in which the star batsman is seen cleaning the Mataf area of Haram in Makkah.
Rizwan is in Makkah with his family to perform Hajj – the annual pilgrimage in the memory of Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace and blessings be upon all of them).
The Administration of Haramain Sharifain has an extra ordinary system to keep not the only the Mataf but also the entire Grand Mosque in Makkah clean.
There are hundreds of workers appointed for the purpose, and they are on the round the clock duty, serving the pilgrims with remarkable devotion.
In the viral video, Mohammad Rizwan takes a wiper from one such staffer and clean the floor of the Mataf area that surrounds the Holy Kaaba in Makkah Grand Mosque.
Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan cleaning floor of the 'Holy Kaaba'. pic.twitter.com/ETdj28EQxM— Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 23, 2023
Mohammad Rizwan’s gesture has received mixed response from the netizens. While some praised him for his act, there are some others who see it as an act to seek publicity.
Mohammad Rizwan was recently in news when he gifted Holy Quran to his teacher at Harvard Business School.
During his brief stay in the United States Rizwan was also spotted parking his car roadside and offering Namaz.
Commenting on the video of Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz on road, many Muslims reminded him that there was a mosque nearby and he should have offered Namaz there instead of blocking the road.
