India of Cong or of BJP/RSS, up to people to decide: Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chairman Sam Pitroda charged the BJP of stifling discussion and taking India back in the name of Hindutva, while the RSS has got their best chance to transform the country into one of their dreams and this is the real fight of ideas.
Speaking to IANS, Pitroda said:
"It is not about the image of Rahul Gandhi or the public perception, it is about the real issues that India is going through as a nation. After BJP came to power nine years ago, we have seen substantial change in the way government should work. We believe democracy has been affected, we believe Constitution has been ignored. Institutions are captured, so there is very little confidence left in the ED, the IT, court cases, and even universities are not allowed to have free say."
"There is no free exchange of ideas, there is no rational conversation that you and I are having today without shouting at each other. In the process, the mindset of the people has been changed, the focus is more on the past, religion, and god, as opposed to the future, science, economy, and jobs. This is a major concern that we are being misled in the name of Hindutva...," Pitroda said, who has worked with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Pitroda was responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi's recent US visit and if he saw any change in the image of the former Congress chief.
He further said that India is a country of 1.5 billion people and a lot of good things are bound to happen not because of the government but because of the people's work.
"Of course, the government needs to take credit, but the government can't take credit for everything good and not take responsibility for everything bad like what is happening in Manipur," he said referring to the violence in the northeastern state since May 3.
Targeting the government, the technocrat said:
"The government must speak up and take responsibility and that is the concern we are having. So today, the debate is not about Modi versus Rahul or Congress versus BJP, it is about what kind of nation we want to build for our children and grandchildren... We want peace and if we want peace then we need to respect everybody."
"I think when we start dividing people on the basis of religion, race, OBC, Dalit, they will not get the kind of opportunity they should get," he asserted.
The IOC chairman further said that the Congress was not able to solve all problems in the last 70 years but it did a lot of good work.
When asked about the setbacks and the dents to the Gandhi family's public image, Pitorda said:
"When BJP came to power, to some extent they had single point agenda to attack the Gandhi family and to attack the Congress."
"Gandhi family is not corrupt, based on my personal knowledge, they have given a lot to the country during Motilal Nehru's time, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's time and they have given two of the most important members (Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi), who lost their lives in violence. The Gandhi family is the custodian of the idea of Indian democracy. The Gandhi family is not corrupt as the BJP projects them," Pitroda said.
Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader said that in nine years the saffron party couldn't prove any corruption charge, but they have filed court cases. There are 14 court cases filed against Rahul Gandhi.
"Have they proven anything? They lie... They create misinformation campaigns, they make personal attacks. I know them (the Gandhi family) very well... not that I am promoting one view or the other, but I am promoting the truth. And to me, they are the custodian of the idea of India..."
He also accused the BJP of creating campaigns to prove the Gandhi family is corrupt.
"They spent a lot of money to tarnish the Gandhi family's image, but people are very well aware of what the truth is."
He further said that it is up to the people of India to decide whether they want an India of BJP and RSS, or they want the India of Congress, where everyone can live in peace and harmony. Pitroda also said that if "you don't have peace then you won't have prosperity".
"We waste a lot of time in fighting unnecessary battles that don't need to be fought. We have 20 million Muslims, they are part and parcel of us. Don't worry about what the Mughals did, what Changez Khan did, or what Alexander did, it is history, it is over, we need to look forward now."
"Every discussion can't be associated with Ram or Hanuman. Fine, I am Hindu but I want to focus on the future, and the future lies in science, and not in religion. Temples are not going to create jobs. It doesn't mean I am against gods or temples or I am not a Hindu, but people twist information by bringing in religion to create tension and divert attention from real issues," Pitroda said.
About Bharat Jodo Yatra, Pitroda said:
"Yatra did a lot of good to Rahul Gandhi, to the party and the country. Even Gautam Buddha, Gurunanak and (Mahatma) Gandhi ji did that... Rahul Gandhi went to the streets and talk and listen to people's voices. And he found that people are not interested in the Hindu-Muslim fight. The yatra gave him confidence that we have not lost the real values of India. And I think it changed him and it also changed the people's perception of Rahul Gandhi."
He also said that due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a lot of party workers also felt empowered.
"Now we have to carry this forward. It is not an easy task, remember RSS has been working for 70-80 years, and this is their chance to transform India of their dream. This is the real fight of ideas, it is not just a political fight. It is about what kind of nation we want to build," the IOC chairman asserted.
"BJP's message is loud and clear that this country only belongs to one group of people, that's not a good message for any modern nation today. Democracy belongs to everybody," he said.
