Tripura Assembly 2023 Election Result: Vote Count Today

Tripura State Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in Tripura will take place today i.e. Thursday March 02, 2023 under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), poll officials said.
The poll officials said that prohibitory orders under 144 Cr Pc have been promulgated in and around all the locations of the counting centers as a precautionary measure.
Counting of votes will begin at 08:00 am in the morning with Postal Ballots. Votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted after postal ballots.
The final election result of all 60 seats - candidate wise as well as constituency wise, were expected to be declared by today afternoon. However, party wise and candidate wise trends will start coming by 09:00 am today.
Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Voter turnout was 91.82 per cent and 78.58 per cent in 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections, respectively.
Officials said that votes will be counted in 60 counting centers in 21 locations across Tripura.
At least 60 opposition party workers were injured after the ruling party workers allegedly attacked them in Gomati, Sepahijala, South Tripura and West Tripura districts.
The main opposition CPI-M alleged that the BJP workers evicted their candidates' polling agents in more than 25 polling stations in four districts.
The CEO said that a total of 259 candidates, including 31 women, are in the fray for the election to the 60-member House, and of them, the highest number of candidates (55) has been fielded by the ruling BJP, followed by the CPI-M (43), Tipra Motha Party (42), Trinamool Congress (28), and Congress (13).
A total of 58 Independent candidates and 14 nominees from various smaller parties are also contesting the elections.
In all, 28.14 lakh voters, including 13.99 lakh women, were eligible to cast their votes in Thursday's balloting.
The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had won Tripura in 2018, storming into the Left's Northeast bastion winning 43 of the total 60 seats with a vote share of over 40 per cent.
The CPI (M), which had been in power for three decades, came a distant second with 15 seats. The Congress was wiped out in an election it had given up on right in the beginning.
