NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts - Direct Link

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2023]: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Monday March 06, 2023 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2023].
Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2023 is live and running.
Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam have also been made available online.
As per the notification released by NTA, NEET this year will be held on Sunday May 07, 2023.
Candidates should note that the online application started Monday March 06, 2023 and will continue till April 06, 2023 up to 09:00 PM. Last date of fees payment is April 06 2023 up to 11:50 PM.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2023" on the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.
NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer)
from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).
The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates, the NTA said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2023 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
Candidates should note that Centre, Date, and Shift of NEET (UG) - 2023 Examination will be as indicated on Admit Card.
Candidates should also download NEET Information Brochure to know other important dates, NEET syllabus, exam pattern, marking and scoring method etc.
The NTA had conducted on Sunday July 17, 2022 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) last year. NEET UG 2022 result and toppers list was declared on September 08.
