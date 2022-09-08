NEET UG 2022 Result Out; Tanishka Bags AIR 1 - Full List of Toppers

NEET UG 2022 Toppers: Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022), the important Medical Entrance Exam for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other courses, result of which was declared Wednesday.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared on its official website neet.nta.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday September 07. 2022 the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS.
According to the NTA, Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.
Tanishka scored 715 with a percentile score 99.9997733 to top NEET UG 2022 and bag AIR 1 rank.
Vatsa Ashish Batra of Delhi NCR and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule of Karnataka too have scored 715 marks and their percentile score is also 99.9997733. But NTA has given them AIR 2 and AIR 3 in NEET Merit List 2022.
Rucha Pawashe of Karnataka also scored 715 marks with a percentile score of 99.9997733. But she has been ranked AIR 4.
The AIR 5, AIR 6 and AIR 7 ranks have been respectively secured by Errabelly Sidharthrao of Telangana (711 marks), Rishi Vinay Balse of Maharashtra (710 marks) and Arpit Narang of Punjab (710 marks).
On the other hand, Krishna SR of Karnataka bagged the AIR 8 with 710 marks, Zeel Vipul Vyas bagged AIR 9 with 710 marks and Haziq Parveez Lone of Jammu and Kashmir passed NEET 2022 with AIR 10. He also got 710 marks.
The cut-off 2022 for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.
Candidates should note that along with the NEET result, the NTA has also published today the list of Merit List, NEET 2022 toppers list, NEET Percentile Rank and details of All India Rank (AIR) holders as per the NEET UG Marking Scheme and Score policy.
Before declaring the NEET 2022 result, the NTA published the Final Answer key based on the objections raised on Provisional Answer Key published on August 30, 2022.
NEET result 2022 has been prepared on the basis of Final Answer Keys released today.
A total of 9,93,069 candidates out of the total 18,72,343 candidates from India and abroad have qualifed NEET 2022 UG exam. Out of them 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and 07 are transgender students. The qualified candidates will now be eligible to participate in NEET UG MBBS and BDS counselling, along with the admission counselling held for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "NEET UG Result 2022" on the home page.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
NTA had conducted on Sunday July 17, 2022 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare. A re-exam of Kerala students who were forced to undergo "underwear test" was conducted on Seeptember 04, 2022.
National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST).
The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
Candidates should note that MBBS, BDS, BUMS medical admission counselling 2022 will start soon after the declaration of NEET result today. NEET UG Counselling will be done at centre level by Medical Council of India, and at state level by respective states.
Separate notification will be issued by MCI and state level admission authorities. The counselling will be done online through dedicated websites launched by MCI and different states.
Detailed counselling schedule will be published by MCI and respective education board on their official websites.
NEET UG 2021 reesult was declared on November 01. Three students - Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair have bagged 720 out of the total 720 marks in NEET UG 2021 and secured AIR 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 ranks.
A number of Muslim students were also among the NEET toppers in 2021.
In 2020, a total of 06 Muslim students had found their place in the list of NEET toppers. Among them was Shoyeb Aftab from Assam who had secured AIR 1 in 2020. Aftab is currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi.
