NTA to conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7

NEETUG 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for the year 2023-24 [NEET UG 2023] on Sunday May 07, 2023.
“National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for the year 2023-24 [NEET UG 2023] will be held on May 07, 2023”, the NTA said while releasing NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24 Thursday.
The NTA has not confirmed yet the date to start registration of the candidates. It will however publish soon a detailed schedule of NEET UG 2023 on its official website.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG] is conducted every year for admission in Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS), Pharmacy (B Pharm) and other medical courses.
The entrance test is mandatory and NEET score defines the admission criteria for admission in various medical colleges in India.
Candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG 2023 should note that they will be required to register online so as to appear in the important medical entrance exams. A special website is dedicated for registration, release of NEET admit card and NEET result declaration.
NTA had conducted NEET UG 2022 on July 17. The entrance test was conducted for a total of 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.
Registration for NEET UG 2022 was started on April 06, 2022. NEET admit card of the registered candidates were published around 15 days before the exam.
NEET UG 2022 result was declared on September 08, 2022.
According to the NTA, Rajasthan girl Tanishka had bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.
Along with NEET UG date, the NTA has also published the date and schedule of JEE Main 2023 (Session 1 & 2), ICAR AIEEA 2023 and Common University EntranceTest (CUET) 2023.
