Tamil Nadu HSE +2 (2023) exams start Monday - Key updates

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 (2023) exams from Monday March 13, 2023.
TNBSE Class 12 examinations in Tamil Nadu will commence from March 13 and end on April 3, 2023. The exams of Art, Science and Commerce - all three streams will begin on the same day.
More than eight lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu have registered the Higher Secondary board exams alsom known as Plus Two exams.
On the other hand, around 9 lakh students will appear in the examinations for Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 that will be held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.
Last year, Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Exams were held from May 5 to 28, 2022. The result was declared on June 20, 2022. The board had board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 Plus Two HSE.
Meanwhile, wishing the students ahead of the Class 10 and 12 exams, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told them to appear in the examination with confidence, and without any hesitation.
In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday along with the caption -- "My dear students who are about to face the public exam! #AllTheBest", Stalin told the students to treat the board examination just like any other examination and appear with self-confidence.
"There is no need to get tense to appear for the examination. It is just another examination. What you need is self-confidence and resoluteness."
"Appear for the examination without any hesitation. The questions would be from what you have studied. Examination is just a process that takes you to the next level."
The Chief Minister also said that he will wait for the success of the students not only as a Chief Minister but also as "one of your family members".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.