Tamil Nadu 12th Result (2022) Declared, Pass Percentage Top 93.76%

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Monday June 20, 2022.
TN board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 - 1.4% higher than the previous exam conducted in 2020.
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the TN 12th result at a press conferenece Monday.
Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam. A total of 7,55,998 have passed the exam with the board registering 93.76% pass percentage.
"Of the total 8,06,277 registered candidates, 7,55,998 have declared qualified for the higher studies", the Minister said.
"Pass percentage of girl students is 96.32% whereas that of boys is 90.96%", he added.
TN DGE declared the 12th result of Science, Commerce and Arts - all three streams.
The Tamil Nadu board has decided not to publish the names of the top ranking students. It however released the list of cities and districts with the highest pass percentage.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2022.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from June 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
'TN SSLC Result 2022' mobile app is available on iPhone, iPad and Google PlayStore.
Taml Nadu board conducts Supplementary exams for the students who do not clear or fail in regular exams.
"The Supplementary exams for the students who failed in HSE Plus 2 Regular Exams will be conducted from July 25, 2022", the minister said.
"A detailed time table and schedule of the exam will be published on the official website very soon", he added.
In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.
HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019, the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.
