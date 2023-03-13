India's Oscar Moment: 'Naatu Naatu' bests Rihanna, Lady Gaga; Wins Best Original Song

Los Angeles: 'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film 'RRR' made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, 'Naatu Naatu' made history after contending against songs such as 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.
Music composer M.M. Keeravaani said on receiving the honour: "Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters... and here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind... So was Rajamouli's and my family... 'RRR', pride of every Indian. Thank you."
'Naatu Naatu' has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.
'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.
Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.
It's a Monday that India will not forget in a hurry. It's even more special for the father-son duo of music director M.M. Keeravani and playback singer Kaala Bhairava, who have worked on 'Naatu Naatu' which made history by winning an Oscar for the Best Original Song award.
While Keeravani has composed the music for the iconic song, his son Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice for the song, along with singer Rahul Sipligunj.
The 95th Oscar Awards show featured both of them, albeit at different points of time. The audience at the Dolby Auditorium in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to both, father and son on Monday morning, Indian Time.
Kaala Bhairava mesmerised the Oscars audience with his live rendition of 'Naatu Naatu' on stage. A little later, Keeravani got on stage to receive his award, he crooned a take-off on an old Carpenters' number.
Keeravani is a well-known name in Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood, while his son Kaala Bhairava has been making a name for himself as a playback singer.
Earlier, the song took the form of a performance after actress Deepika Padukone made an introduction to the song for those in attendance at the venue.
The actress said: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."
“If you don’t know Naatu, your about to”#DeepikaPadukone announces #NaatuNaatu performance at #Oscars#RRRMovie | #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/4vNzjcIJ3R— Abhi (@abhi_is_online) March 13, 2023
She further mentioned: "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know 'Naatu' because if you don't you're about to."
The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.
