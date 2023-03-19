Ramadan 2023 Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia Tuesday

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has officially asked local citizens to sight and report if any the new moon of Ramadan – the holy month of fasting, on Tuesday 29th of Shaban 1444 AH corresponding to March 21, 2023.
The official result of Ramadan moon sighting will be announced by the Supreme Court after Maghrib Prayers Tuesday Evening.
"The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1444 H on the evening of Tuesday, 29th Sha’ban 1444 H according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to March 21, 2023 and report any sightings to their nearest court", local media reported.
"The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Tuesday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Isha Prayers", the reports added.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Ramadan 2023 fasting in Saudi Arabia will commence on Wednesday March 22, 2023 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Tuesday March 21, 2023. Else, the holy month will start on Thursday March 23, 2023.
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, the Ramadan normally starts in the countries along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Ramadan Moon on Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Wednesday March 22 or Thursday March 23, 2023.
The final decision will be taken on Wednesday March 22, 2023 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
