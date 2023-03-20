Now, Indian Consulate building in San Francisco vandalised by Khalistan supporters

Washington: Even as the brouhaha over the incident of the tricolour being pulled down at the Indian High Commission building in London had barely died down, videos of a mob attacking the Indian consulate in the US City of San Francisco have surfaced.
As per reports, with loud music playing in the background, a large mob is seen in the video, attacking the Indian consulate, spray-painting a huge graffiti on its outer wall, saying "Free Amritpal".
According to reports, several videos, apparently filmed by the miscreants themselves, showed men breaking glass doors and windows of the consulate building with butts of poles with Khalistani flags.
Employees of the consulate were later seen removing the flags in the videos, when suddenly a mob can seen breaking through a barricade from behind which they were shouting slogans.
The employees can also be seen running inside the building with the protestors trying to follow them.
Videos further showed that after doors of the consulate were slammed shut on their faces, the protestors starting hitting them with flags, while one of them smashed the windows of the building with a sword.
India meanwhile in a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the Consulate General building in San Francisco.
The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation, a statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi said.
The US government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incident, it said.
After London, now San Francisco - Indian consulate in San Francisco is attacked by Khalistan supporters. For Modi’s security, Rs 584 crores spent every year, but India’s diplomatic missions are left unsecured. pic.twitter.com/scJ9rKcazW— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 20, 2023
"Our embassy in Washington DC also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines", the MEA India said.
