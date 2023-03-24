[Rahul Gandhi remains defiant]
New Delhi: A day after his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha membership.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat in its notification said:
"Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat..., Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction..."
"Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat..., Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction..."
This order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday and was signed by Secretary General, Lok Sabha.
Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.
Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.
BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?..." remark.
After Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Congress said that it will fight the battle legally and politically.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said:
"We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."
"We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."
Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as MP even as the Surat Court order was suspended for 30 days to let the Congress leader appeal in the higher court.
The Gujarat's court's verdict is the latest legal action against opposition party figures and institutions seen as critical of the Modi government.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers hit streets to protest against the decision. Holding placards that read "democracy in danger", they asked the government to "stop dictatorship".
Slamming Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said:
"From the day Rahul Gandhi ji raised questions about Adani, a conspiracy was initiated to silence his voice."
"From the day Rahul Gandhi ji raised questions about Adani, a conspiracy was initiated to silence his voice."
"They never allowed him to speak out, which is a clear case of an anti-democratic and dictatorial attitude by the BJP government", he added.
Criticising the decision, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery talking to media said:
"Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country."
"Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country."
"Thieves and looters are still free, and Rahul Gandhi has been punished. This is a direct murder of democracy", he said.
"All government systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship", he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.