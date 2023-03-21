Ramadan 2023: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Arab States Today

Ramadan 2023 Moon Announcement Live Update: The Saudi Royal Court will meet after Maghrib Salah today i.e. Tuesday March 21, 2023 to take stock of moon sighting reports if any and confirm the exact date to start fasting of the month of Ramadan.
04:00 am (Makkah Time): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and other Arab states in the Middle East will sight the Ramadan 2023 moon (Ramadan Moon Sighting 1444) today i.e. Tuesday March 21, 2023 and confirm the beginning of the Holy Month of Fasting.
The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has issued an appeal to all Muslims in the Kingdom and around to spot the crescent, the Ramadan Moon, today i.e. Tuesday 29th Sha'ban 1444 H, corresponding to March 21, 2023.
In a request to all Muslims, Saudi Supreme Court said:
“Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court."
Similar appeals to sight the Ramadan 2023 moon have also been issued by religious affair ministeries and moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Muscat, Egypt, Turkey, Yemen, Oman and other states in the Middle East, and also in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.
Notable among them are the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Qatar, Ministry of Religious Affairs UAE, Wifaq ul Ulama UK, Australian National Imams Council, the Fiqh Council of North America, French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Majils Ugama Islam Singpaore - they have all appealed to the people living in the respective countries and areas to sight the Ramadan 2023 moon and report to them.
Muslims across the world sight the new moon on every 29th of the month as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The appeals to sight the Ramadan moon has also been issued as per the following of the The Prophet (PBUH).
If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day. However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Ramadan 2023 fasting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states and Middle East countries will commence on Wednesday March 22, 2023 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom today i.e. Tuesday March 21, 2023.
In case the Ramadan Moon is not sighted today then Wednesday will be 30th day of Shaban 1444 AH and the Holy Month of fasting will start on Thursday March 23, 2023.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Ramadan Moon on Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Wednesday March 22 or Thursday March 23, 2023.
The final decision will be taken on Wednesday March 22, 2023 by the moon sighting committees operating in these countries.
