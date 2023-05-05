Kerala TET 2023 postponed, check new dates

Kerala TET 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (Kerala TET 2023) by about two weeks.
Kerala TET 2023 (KTET 2023) was originally scheduled to be held on May 12 and 15, 2023.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in a notification released Friday however rescheduled KTET to May 30 and May 31, 2023.
The Pareeksha Bhavan did not explain behind the rescheduling of the important exam.
"KTET MARCH 2023 EXAMINATION DATE RESCHEDULED TO 30/05/2023,31/05/2023," a single message posted on KTET website said.
The Kerala Pareekshabhavan conducts Teacher Eligibilty Test twice in a year. The last time TET Kerala was held in October 2022.
The Kerala TET is held in 5 categories - KTET I, KTET II, KTET III and KTET IV, to assess the proficiency of candidates to become teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.
KTET I and KTET II will be held on May 30, 2023 in morning (10:00 am to 02:30 pm whereas KTET III and KTET IV will be held on May 31, 2023 the same time.
The online application for KTET March 2023 was done from April 3 to 17, 2023.
According to the KTET 2023 revised schedule, the registered candidates will be able to download their admit card (hall ticket) from May 23, 2023.
Once released, the KTET admit card will be available for download on the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
