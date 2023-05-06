AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Today - Direct Link to Check

AP SSC Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is declaring online the results of AP SSC Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination today i.e. Saturday May 06, 2023.
Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has scheduled to declare AP SSC 2023 result (BIEAP Manabadi AP 10th result 2023) at 11:00 AM today on Saturday May 06.
Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister will first announce the AP SSC 10th result in a press conference. Soon later the result will be available for download on BSEAP official website bse.ap.gov.in.
Students should note that once announced today at 11:00 AM, AP SSC result will be available on official website results.bse.ap.gov.in and also on bse.ap.gov.in. Steps to check class 10 result:
1. Click here to go to the result website: results.bse.ap.gov.in.
2. Enter roll number, mother’s name etc
3. Click on submit button to check your result
4. Download and take a printout
Along with the result the board is expected to publish Merit List containing the names of toppers, district toppers and state toppers. A detailed school wise and district wise result will also be released by the board.
Andhra SSC students can also check their 10th result using Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. These apps are available on rtgs.ap.gov.in website.
Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh had conducted Manabadi SSC exams from April 03 to 18, 2023 in the offline mode.
More than 6.11 lakh students from different districts of Andhra Pradesh had appeared for AP Class 10 exams, also known as Class 9+ board exam. The exam was held at 3,349 centres across Andhra Pradesh.
