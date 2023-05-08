Hyderabad student among those killed in Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman engineer from Telangana was among the nine persons killed in a mass shooting near Dallas in the US on May 6.
Aishwarya Thatikonda of Hyderabad was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen near Dallas in Texas State.
Aishwarya's Indian friend was also injured. A total of seven persons were wounded in the incident.
A resident of Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, Aishwarya was working as project manager in a company called Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas.
Her family was in deep shock after receiving the news of her death. Her father Narsi Reddy works as a judge in Rangareddy district court.
Aishwarya, who obtained a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Osmania University, did her MS in construction management from Eastern Michigan University.
According to Texas police, a gunman began firing outside of Allen Premium Outlets mall located about 40 km northeast of Dallas.
A police officer shot dead the gunman.
This was the latest in a series of mass shootings in the US. According to media reports, at least 198 people have been killed in mass shootings so far during 2023.
