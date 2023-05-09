AP EAMCET 2023 (EAPCET 2023) Hallticket Released - Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released on EAPCET (earlier known as EAMCET) official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in the Hallticket, also known as Admit Card, of the candidates who are appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, popularly known as AP EAMCET 2023.
AP EAPCET, earlier known as EAMCET, for Engineering will be held on May 15 to 19, 2023 and for Pharmacy and Agriculture will be held on May 22 and 23, 2023, according to the AP EAPCET Notification released earlier.
JNTU had started online registration for EAPCET 2023 from March 11. The last date of registration without late fees was April 15, and with late fee was April 30, 2023.
JNTU released the admit card or hallticket of the candidates appearing in EAPCET 2023 today i.e. May 09, 2023 on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Download Hallticket".
3. Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy.
4. Click on "Proceed" button to download Hallticket. Take a printout.
1. Click here to go to official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Download Hallticket".
3. Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy.
4. Click on "Proceed" button to download Hallticket. Take a printout.
Candidates should check their name and other personla details and name of the exam center correctly on their EAPCET 2023 Hall Ticket.
Andhra EAPCET is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh.
APEAPCET syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu, the exam notification said.
Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAPCET exam across the state.
A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.
The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&P stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.
Candidates should note that EAPCET 2023 Answer Key will be released on May 05, 2023. The last date to raise objection is May 26 till 09:00 am. AP EAPCET 2023 result will therefore be released after May 26, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.