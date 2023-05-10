UGC NET June 2023 registration starts, Last date May 31, 2023

NTA UGC NET June 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Wednesday May 10, 2023 Online Registration for UGC NET June 2023 through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates appearing for NTA UGC NET June 2023 should note that the last date of application is May 31, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked for UGC NET Online Registration.
3. Fill the necessary details and complete the application form.
4. Pay the exam fees and take a printout.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier today published the schedule of UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 to be held in the month of June 2023 on multiple days.
According to the UGC NET 2023 Schedule, the exam will be held at different exam centres across India in online mode from June 13 to June 22, 2023.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in june 2023", the UGC NET December 2022 Notification said.
"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration and in Compur based mode", it added.
All registered candidates will be able to download their NTA UGC NET 2023 Admit Card from second week of June. NTA UGC NET June 2023 answer key and result dates have not been announced yet.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.
