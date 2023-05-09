63.85% pass in 2023 TS Inter 1st, 67.26% clear TS Inter 2nd - Full Details

TS Inter 12th Topper List 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Tuesday May 09, 2023 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) 1st and 2nd year 2023 examinations.
TS Inter Results 2023 are released today by the Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy at 11:00 am in a press conference held at the Nampally office of the Telangana Intermediate Board.
According to the TSBIE result data released today, the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.85% in Inter 1st and 67.26% in Inter 2nd year exams held in 2023.
The 2023 TS Manabadi Inter overall pass percentage is lower than what the board had achieved in 2022.
Students can check their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos on various websites, including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.
Additionally, the Intermediate result will also be available on "T App Folio".
This year, around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam. The first year final exams were held from March 15 to April 3, 2023, while the second year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
3. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
4. Click on Check Result.
1. Click here to go to official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
3. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
4. Click on Check Result.
Out of 4,33,083 students who appeared in the intermediate first year exam, 2,72,208 students passed. Girls outshine boys with 68.68 pass percentage. The pass percentage of boys was 54.66.
For the second year exam, 3,80,920 students had appeared and out of them 2,56,241 cleared the exam. According to the Board, 71.57 per cent girls passed the exam. The pass percentage for boys was 56.60.
As many as 1,91.698 students secured Grade A in TS Inter second year results 2023. A total of 64,385 students secured grade B while 21,166 secured Grade C.
The Manabadi Intermediate Results 2023 are declared today for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd year students.
The students who have failed in the regular and routine exams can appear in Suppelementary Exam.
"TS Inter Supplementary Theory Exams will be held from June 04, 2023 in two sessions", the board said.
"TS Inter Supplementary Theory Exams will be held from June 04, 2023 in two sessions", the board said.
Students who have failed in one or more subjects can appear for the TS Inter Supplementary exams. The supplementary fee can be paid from May 10 to May 16 to their respective colleges, the TS board said.
Telangana had recorded 63.32% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2022. In 2022 Inter 2nd year, a total of 67.16% pass percentage was recorded.
Telangana had recorded 69.80% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. In Inter 2nd year, a total of 65% pass percentage was recorded.
A total of 4,55,789 students passed in TS Inter 1 year 2018 exam with a pass percentage of 62.35%.
In TS Inter 2 Year Results 2018 exam, a total of 4,29,398 candidates ppeared in the examinations and the overall pass percentage was 67.25%.
TS board exams in 2020 and 2021 were disturbed by Covid-19 Pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.