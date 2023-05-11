Pakistan SC orders immediate release of Imran Khan; Shehbaz govt unrelenting

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered "immediate release" of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan after terming his arrest as unlawful, media reports said.
The top court also directed the former Prime Minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn reported.
The directives were issued by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, as the court resumed hearing the former premier's plea against his arrest.
The CJP remarked that the country was on fire after the arrest of the PTI Chairman and the court wants peace to prevail in the country, Samaa TV reported.
The apex court had ordered to produce Khan in the court within an hour, as it started hearing the former Prime Minister's petition challenging his arrest in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case. A three-member bench took up the plea.
Headed by Bandial, the bench also comprised Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.
The directive to present Khan before the court came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, termed the PTI leader's arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as a mighty disgrace to the country's judicial establishment.
The CJP passed the remark while heading a three-member bench hearing PTI's petition challenging Khan's arrest. Apart from the CJP, the bench also included Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.
Exclusive: Chairman Imran Khan in Supreme Court today. SC declares his arrest illegal. pic.twitter.com/ijHDtd4tLX— Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) May 11, 2023
At the outset of the hearing, the former premier's lawyer, Hamid Khan, informed the court that Khan had gone to the IHC in order to secure an extension of his interim bail. When the PTI chief was getting his verification done, Rangers personnel broke into the room, Geo News reported.
"The Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him," he added.
At this, CJP Bandial inquired about the case in which Khan was seeking bail extension.
Justice Minallah inquired if a plea can be filed before the biometric verification is conducted.
At this, the lawyer said that Khan went for biometric verification because a plea cannot be filed before that.
"Why did the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from the IHC registrar," Justice Minallah said, Geo News reported.
Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday censured the Supreme Court for providing "relief" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan, media reports said.
"The SC is giving relief to a criminal, a terrorist, a gangster who leads armed groups," said Marriyum Aurangzeb, The Express Tribune reported.
The remarks came as the minister addressed a press conference in Islamabad minutes after the apex court ordered Khan to be produced in court within an hour on Thursday, as it heard the PTI's plea challenging his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, on Thursday advised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to join Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), media reports said.
Maryam said this in a tweet right after the top court ordered to release Imran Khan while terming his arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as 'illegal', Samaa TV reported.
"The Chief Justice [of Pakistan] was very happy today to meet the person who usurped Rs 60 billion from the national exchequer, and he was even happier to release this criminal, Maryam tweeted.
She went on to say:
"The Chief Justice is primarily responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive installations in the country, as he has become the shield of 'fitna' and is exacerbating the situation in the country by fuelling the fire."
The PML-N leader advised CJP Umar Ata Bandial to resign from his position and join the PTI, "just like his mother-in-law", Samaa TV reported.
