Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Check Here

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday August 04, 2025 on its official website dsp2025.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2025-26.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on July 28, 2025 released DSP 25 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses.
The CET Cell had published on July 22, 2025 DSP 2025 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates.
After releasing the DSP Merit List and Seat Matrix, candidates were asked to submit there options and college preference from July 31 to August 02, 2025.
Based on the option and choices submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today i.e. Monday August 04, 2025 DSP CAP Round 1 result on its official website.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2025 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2025.mahacet.org.in the notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2025-26 from July 04, 2025.
The last date of online registration and application was July 18, 2025, as per the DSP 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2025) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
