MHT Direct 2nd-yr Pharmacy Admission 2025: Merit List Today, Setps to Check

Tuesday July 22, 2025 1:33 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday July 22, 2025 on its official website dsp2025.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates should note that DSP B Pharmacy and Pharm D 2025 Merit List released today will be Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 2025 will be on July 28, 2025.

After the release of DSP 25 Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on July 25, 2025 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.

The CET Cell will publish DSP 2025 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates on July 28, 2025.

After publication of DSP Final Merit List on July 28, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List 2025 will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Merit List 2025

Go to the official website: " dsp2025.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on "DSP B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSP25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges along with publishing the Pharmacy Final Merit List on July 28, 2025.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSP 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2025.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2025-26 from July 04, 2025.

The last date of online registration and application was July 18, 2025, as per the DSP 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 04 to 18, 2025 .

. Date and schedule of document verification: July 05 to 19, 2025

Display of DSP 2025 Provisional Merit List: July 22, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 22 to 25, 2025

Display of DSP24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 28, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 25 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2025) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025 .

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

